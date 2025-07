Cuba y Etiopía cumplen 50 años de relaciones diplomáticas (+Post)

Cuba🇨🇺 and Ethiopia🇪🇹 commemorate 50 years of diplomatic ties, forged in solidarity, mutual respect, and cooperation between brotherly nations.



